Outbrain Study Shows Added Trust in Native Ads, Extends Partnership with SPH

Sara Guaglione | MediaPost   November 27, 2019

Outbrain, the content discovery and recommendation platform, is renewing its partnership with Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), which operates multiple media businesses in print, digital, radio and other platforms in Asia.

The multi-year partnership began in 2013. SPH will continue to use Outbrain’s Smartfeed technology, which provides a content discovery feed that allows publishers to personalize the experience for audiences to improve engagement and revenue.

