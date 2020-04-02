Pakistani Court Overturns Conviction in 2002 Killing of U.S Journalist Daniel Pearl
A Pakistani court on Thursday overturned the murder conviction and death sentence of Ahmed Omar Sheikh, a British-born militant who had been convicted of masterminding the 2002 abduction and killing of the American journalist Daniel Pearl, lawyers said.
The court also overturned the convictions of three other men who had been serving life sentences in the case. All four men were expected to be freed soon, lawyers said.Read More