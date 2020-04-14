Pandemic’s Effects Require Strategic Action From India’s Print Industry
The COVID-19 pandemic will result in an irreversible adverse structural shift to India’s already struggling print industry—not only in terms of financial loss, but also as it disconnects the established chain publications have enjoyed with readers over the years.
As we already know, print media, in its current form, faces existential threat because of dwindling revenues and the high cost structure. Events like this only worsen matters for the business.Read More