Participants Needed For Newspaper Sales Compensation Study

Editor & Publisher, America’s Newspapers and Media Staffing Network (MSN) Announce The 1st Annual Newspaper Sales Compensation Study

Survey Begins Monday, June 15 for all newspapers

The study is designed to help owners and operators better gauge how to compensate both entry level and experienced sellers. With the challenges that many newspapers are currently facing as it pertains to employment of staff, several COVID-19 related questions have been added to the short survey, which takes less than five minutes to complete. By offering an annual study, publishers and ad directors will have more information on trends so they can better compete for talent.

The survey launches Monday, June 15 and runs for eight weeks through Friday, July 17. All survey participants will remain confidential, receive an advance copy of the Study, and be eligible to win an annual license for full access to the Local Sales Recruitment Talent Acquisition Online Learning Center, a value of $399.

MSN conducts annual sales compensation surveys in radio, television and is excited to add newspaper to the list.

“With high competition to hire and retain talented sellers, it is crucial to understand how different companies and industries are paying sellers. Now more than ever, it is important to have a strong team in place, whether working remotely or in the office, and these statistics are crucial to building and retaining sales teams for the future,” Laurie Kahn, CEO of Media Staffing Network, said.

Mike Blinder, Publisher of E&P, said, “I am excited to be part of this research that helps the industry learn more about itself and become more proficient in our operations. This study will do just that for all publishers, regardless of market size. I am looking forward to industry wide participation in the Newspaper Sales Compensation Study.”

Dean Ridings, CEO of America’s Newspapers, added,“The sales team is a key driver of success at every newspaper. This study will help our members by providing the information and insights that they need in order to hire and retain good sales talent.”

To participate in the study, please click here. The results of the 2020 Radio Sales Compensation Study will be released in the September issue of Editor & Publisher.