Payment Terms Lengthen and Late Payments Rise for Publishers

Media’s age-old problem of long payment terms is getting tougher for publishers to bear.

Through the first three weeks of April 2020, payment delays on invoices to publishers and media agencies have increased 20%, according to data collected by FastPay, which provides both invoice factoring and access to capital to media companies. Separate research conducted by Oarex, an invoice factoring firm that serves media companies, found that the number of firms that paid their invoices late rose 14.6%, to 55%, in the first quarter; Oarex’s research involved invoices sourced largely from publishers and media agencies.