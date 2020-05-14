News Newsletter News 

People Magazine Digital Team Declares Intention to Form a Union

Katie Kilkenny | Hollywood Reporter   May 14, 2020

As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to lead to furloughs and layoffs at news organizations, People‘s digital team has announced its intention to form a union, joining its print division, which is already unionized.

Ninety-six percent of People‘s digital group employees nationwide who are eligible have signed cards indicating their interest in forming a union with the NewsGuild, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The proposed union would cover all 49 of People‘s digital employees, who work in New York, Los Angeles and remotely.

