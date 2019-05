My first consulting role was at Arthur Andersen. While at that firm, I worked on many types of projects in several industries. Many of our projects helped companies develop key performance indicators (KPIs) that focused everyone in the organisation on the company’s goals. I found these metrics were helpful for employees as well as their organisations.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/performance-metrics-help-news-brands-employees/