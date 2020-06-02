Peru: At Least 20 Journalists Died from Covid-19 as They Covered Pandemic
At least 20 journalists have died from Covid-19 in Peru as reporters, photographers and camera operators raced to cover the pandemic’s spread through the country, often without protective equipment.
The number throws into sharp relief the risks and precarious work conditions which face journalists covering the global pandemic in the Andean country, which, after Brazil is Latin America's worst-hit with more than 170,000 Covid-19 cases and 4,600 deaths.