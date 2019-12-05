Peruvian Investigative Site Ojo Público Develops Algorithm to Track Possible Acts of Corruption

An algorithm against corruption developed by the Peruvian investigative journalism site Ojo Público identified that 40 percent of public contracts in Peru, between 2015 and 2018, have a risk of corruption.

Since the beginning of 2018, and for a year and a half, Ojo Público managed to extract information from public databases on contracts made by the Peruvian State in order to investigate possible corruption risk scenarios and identify political and financial connections from them.