Peruvian Journalist Launches First Collaborative Journalism Platform on Public Health in Latin America

Paola Nalvarte | Knight Center   July 25, 2019

Salud con Lupa is the first platform in Latin America dedicated to collaborative journalism covering topics related to public health.

The platform was launched in early July with a regional series of journalistic reports produced by collaborators from Peru, Chile, Colombia and Mexico.  “La Salud en la Mesa de Poder” (Health at the Table of Power) investigated the dealings of food and medicine corporations to influence government decisions and public policies.

