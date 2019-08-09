Peter Navarro Compares Wall Street Journal to a Communist Paper After its Editorial Board Warns of a ‘Navarro Recession’
Peter Navarro compared the Wall Street Journal to a communist newspaper Thursday after the news organization’s editorial board warned that President Trump’s trade war could trigger a recession.
Navarro, one of President Trump’s top aides, has been a strong proponent of going hard after China and using tariffs to apply pressure on nations to change their trade practices.
