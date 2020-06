Solmaira Valerio grew up in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Back when the COVID-19 pandemic was first starting, Valerio, who is now a journalism student at Temple University, recalls watching the news, her concern growing. “I asked my dad, ‘Hey, do you have any awareness of what’s going on? Do you know what this means? Or how this happened?’ And he was like, ‘No, I don’t really know what’s going on.’”