Philly Newsrooms are Getting $2.5 Million to Cover COVID-19

Several newsrooms in Philadelphia will get funds to help them cover the coronavirus pandemic.

The Philadelphia COVID-19 Community Information Fund will put $2.5 million into newsrooms in the city “to ensure that communities in the Philadelphia area have access to reliable news and information throughout and after the coronavirus pandemic,” according to a Wednesday press release.

“We have worked for the past several years in Philadelphia to build a collaborative local news ecosystem, and never before has this collaboration been more vital,” Jim Friedlich, Lenfest Institute executive director and CEO, told Poynter. “COVID-19 is not only a 24/7 news story but an information crisis for diverse communities in need. The virus knows no borders, and neither should we.”