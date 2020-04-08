Coronavirus News Newsletter News Resources 

Philly Newsrooms are Getting $2.5 Million to Cover COVID-19

Kristen Hare | Poynter   April 8, 2020

Several newsrooms in Philadelphia will get funds to help them cover the coronavirus pandemic.

The Philadelphia COVID-19 Community Information Fund will put $2.5 million into newsrooms in the city “to ensure that communities in the Philadelphia area have access to reliable news and information throughout and after the coronavirus pandemic,” according to a Wednesday press release.

“We have worked for the past several years in Philadelphia to build a collaborative local news ecosystem, and never before has this collaboration been more vital,” Jim Friedlich, Lenfest Institute executive director and CEO, told Poynter. “COVID-19 is not only a 24/7 news story but an information crisis for diverse communities in need. The virus knows no borders, and neither should we.”

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *