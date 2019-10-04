Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Goes Live with SCS/Track

After successfully implementing Layout-8000 and SCS/ClassPag in 2018, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette selected SCS/Track to bolster its production environment and replace its legacy system. The Post-Gazette, owned by Toledo-based media company, Block Communications (BCI), went live with SCS/Track in July 2019.

Meantime, the BCI-owned Toledo Blade—which has been an SCS customer for more than two decades—has decided to join its sister paper in moving forward with SCS/Track. The Blade is projected to go live with SCS/Track in the next few weeks.

Now that the two newspapers are running the same production systems from SCS—Layout-8000,™ SCS/ClassPag,™ and SCS/Track—they can serve as disaster recovery backups for one another and seamlessly transition their workload between Toledo and Pittsburgh in a disaster situation.