Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Journalists Enter Second Week of Byline Strike
Last week, journalists at the the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette had been through enough. As Pittsburgh City Paper reported, staff at the P-G alleged several instances of mistreatment from management over the past year, which included a newsroom tirade by publisher John Block, forcing out longtime editors, firings, and reassigning beats of reporters who were supported by the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, the labor union representing about 140 P-G staffers.Read More