News Newsletter News 

Police in Pakistan’s Sindh Province Arrest Daily Jurat Reporter Ajeeb Lakho

Staff | CPJ  December 26, 2019

Police arrested Lakho, a reporter for the Urdu-language newspaper, Daily Jurat, on December 24 on charges that included the attempted murder of a police officer, according to a local journalist, who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation, and the local journalist association, Sindh Journalist Council. A First Information Report, seen by CPJ and which marks the start of a criminal investigation in Pakistan, has been filed.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *