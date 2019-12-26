Police in Pakistan’s Sindh Province Arrest Daily Jurat Reporter Ajeeb Lakho
Police arrested Lakho, a reporter for the Urdu-language newspaper, Daily Jurat, on December 24 on charges that included the attempted murder of a police officer, according to a local journalist, who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation, and the local journalist association, Sindh Journalist Council. A First Information Report, seen by CPJ and which marks the start of a criminal investigation in Pakistan, has been filed.Read More