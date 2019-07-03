News Newsletter News 

Poll: One-Third of Americans Say News Media Is the ‘Enemy of the People’

Tess Bonn | Hill   July 3, 2019

One-third of Americans say the news media is “the enemy of the people,” according to a new Hill-Harris X poll survey.

The poll, released Monday, found that the sentiment is strongest among Republican voters. According to the survey, 51 percent of Republicans polled said they thought of the press as “the enemy of the people” compared with 14 percent of Democrats and 35 percent of independents who said the same.

