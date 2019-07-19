Post-Fairfax Merger, Nine Is Optimistic About Digital Subscription Growth

Recent and dramatic changes in the Australian media landscape have left Chris Janz optimistic.

Janz, the managing director of publishing at Nine, witnessed the late-2018 acquisition of the country’s second-largest newspaper publisher, 187-year-old Fairfax Media. When Nine Entertainment Co. (the country’s second-biggest free-to-air TV network) acquired Fairfax, the move effectively positioned both entities for continued profitability by pooling assets, reducing costs, and streamlining management.