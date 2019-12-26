Prescription for Journalists: Less Time Studying Twitter, More Time Studying Math
You hear a lot of heated claims and baseless generalities these days about what’s wrong with the news media. What’s seldom heard is what the underlying data indicate about true problem areas and where journalists need to improve.
News reporting requires doing a lot things well, but two crucial elements are being independent of political (or other) interests and knowing one's subject well enough to select what's important for the public.