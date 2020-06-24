Coronavirus News Newsletter News Resources 

Press Freedom Defense Fund Launches New Relief Fund for Journalists Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic

Press Release | Press Freedom Defense Fund  June 24, 2020

The Press Freedom Defense Fund (PFDF), a program of First Look Media, is launching a $200,000 emergency financial assistance program for journalists as the Covid-19 pandemic’s economic fallout continues to deepen across the country, devastating the ability of reporters to fulfill their public mission in these historic times.

Cash assistance up to $1,500 will be provided in two or more waves, beginning in July, to help deal with the dire financial conditions facing so many journalists today.

