Press-Freedom, Social-Justice Groups Call on Congress to Fund Journalism and Treat Local News as Essential Service During Pandemic

A coalition of more than 45 organizations and scholars has called on Congress to include vital funding for local news in the next coronavirus stimulus package. In a letter sent today, Free Press Action, PEN America, Common Cause and other organizations urged the House and Senate leadership to consider local press an “essential service” vital to the nation’s health, prosperity, and recovery.

“COVID-19’s devastating economic impact on local news outlets is threatening their ability to function at all,” the letter to Congress reads. “We’re calling on you to include the journalism sector in the congressional assistance packages revitalizing affected industries and sustaining workers across our nation.”