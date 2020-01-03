News Newsletter News 

Press Herald Will Publish Digital-Only on Mondays

J. Craig Anderson | Press Herald   January 3, 2020

Four daily newspapers in Maine, including the Portland Press Herald, will cease production of their Monday print editions as of March 2 in a cost-cutting move to preserve newsroom jobs, according to their CEO.

The Press Herald, Lewiston Sun Journal, Morning Sentinel in Waterville and Kennebec Journal in Augusta each will continue to produce seven distinct editions per week, but their Monday editions only will be available in digital format…

