Press Watchdog Urges India to Drop Investigation Into Journalist Over COVID-19 Reporting
Apress watchdog called on Indian police Thursday to drop a criminal investigation into a journalist for her coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic in the prime minister’s parliamentary constituency.
Authorities launched a criminal probe into Supriya Sharma, the executive editor of the news website Scroll.in, on June 13, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). They are investigating Sharma for alleged defamation and negligence that could cause the coronavirus to spread.Read More