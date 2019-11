In 2018, the Pretoria News in South Africa’s capital city celebrated its 120th birthday. Pretoria was founded as a town in 1855 by a Voortrekker leader named Marthinus Pretorius, and the Pretoria News was its first local newspaper.

The first editor was Leo Weinthal, who bought a disused church close to the central square of the town and set up the Pretoria News printing business.