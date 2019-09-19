Print Readership in India Still Strong and Growing, South Asian Publishers Say
“There’s a popular perception being created that newspapers are dying, but national brands are still being created on printed newspapers,” said Varghese Chandy, Vice President of Marketing and Ad Sales, Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd.
Chandy was speaking during a panel discussion on “How to manage the challenge of advertising in print and enhance the pie,” conducted by WAN-IFRA South Asia at its 27th annual India conference.
