ProPublica Announces $1 Million in Support from Craig Newmark Philanthropies for Electionland

Press Release | ProPublica   January 27, 2020

ProPublica announced $1 million in support from Craig Newmark Philanthropies for its Electionland collaboration and related national and local reporting on voting issues around the 2020 U.S. elections. The gift from the organization of craigslist founder Craig Newmark will support a consortium of news organizations from across the nation that tracks the voter experience and shines a light on practices that jeopardize the right to vote.

