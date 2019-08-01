Prosecutors to See Mental Health Records in Capital Gazette Attack
Prosecutors in the case of a man accused of killing five people at a Maryland newspaper can review records relating to his mental health since he has been incarcerated, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Judge Laura Ripken’s ruling comes as attorneys in the case have been battling over information they need to share before the November trial of Jarrod Ramos, who is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom.
