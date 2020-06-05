News Newsletter News 

Protest Periphrasis: How the Words Used to Describe the Actions of Police Hide Their Violence

Mike Laws | CJR   June 5, 2020

Over the past week, in news coverage of the nationwide protests against police brutality, breezy, anodyne words like deploydisperse, and engage have served as a gloss on state-licensed aggression, papering over municipal forces’ and National Guardsmen’s frequently appalling crowd-control tactics. Conversely, protesters—or “rioters”—are said to have hurled or thrown or fired objects at police: bottles of water, rocks, whatever is close at hand.

