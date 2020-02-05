Protocol—Think Politico, but for Tech—Launches into a Crowded Space

The tech industry is littered with startups once framed in a pitch meeting as “[successful existing company], but for [some other line of business].”

Uber, but for petsitters. Airbnb, but for barns. Sofi, but for gamblers. Lime, but for unicycles. Squarespace, but for birthday cards. Casper, but for pillows.

That Silicon Valley DNA is alive and well in Protocol, the anticipated news site that launched today, and which frames itself as: Politico, but for tech.