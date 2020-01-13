News Newsletter News 

Public Schools in Virginia Can Censor Student Journalists Any Time, for Any Reason. A Proposed Law Would Change That.

Hannah Natanson | Washington Post   January 13, 2020

Kate Karstens knew she’d nailed the story when the Yale-bound son of a school board member confessed to skipping class more than two dozen times—without consequences.

It was 2016, near the end of her junior year, and Karstens had spent weeks reporting an article about chronic absenteeism at George Mason High School in Northern Virginia, tracing administrators’ failure to punish offenders.

