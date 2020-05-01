Publisher of La Cañada Outlook to Revive Burbank Leader, Glendale News-Press and Valley Sun

Charlie Plowman, the owner of Outlook Newspapers in La Cañada Flintridge, has acquired the assets of three recently folded newspapers from the Los Angeles Times’ parent company.

Plowman takes immediate ownership of the Burbank Leader, Glendale News-Press and La Cañada Valley Sun just two weeks after The Times’ owner, California Times, announced that it was shutting down the three award-winning papers because of the economic crisis brought on by the novel coronavirus.