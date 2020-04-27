Publishers are Changing Their Sales Teams to Forge Fewer, Bigger Client Relationships

Adaptation for publisher ad sales teams is playing out on a scale big and small, from skills retraining to completely course-correcting how some publishers’ advertising businesses will look.

For one global magazine publisher, which furloughed about 10% of its commercial staff in the U.S. and U.K., some were trained and redeployed to the finance department to chase payments. Returning commercial staff will be reallocated to verticals where more revenue is coming in. The CRO of this publisher expects the crisis to accelerate a move to a less transactional sales team.