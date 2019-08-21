News Newsletter News 

Publishers Are Delaying Series for YouTube, Facebook and Snapchat to Cash in on Lucrative Holiday Season Budgets

Tim Peterson | Digiday   August 21, 2019

Many publishers have moved from one-off videos to episodic shows on platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Snapchat. But that’s not the only TV-style programming strategy that publishers have adopted. Similar to how TV networks air special episodes and holiday specials in the fourth quarter when there’s an influx of ad dollars, publishers are adjusting their platform programming strategies specifically for this more lucrative period…

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/publishers-are-delaying-series-for-youtube-facebook-and-snapchat-to-cash-in-on-lucrative-holiday-season-budgets/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *