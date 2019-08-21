Publishers Are Delaying Series for YouTube, Facebook and Snapchat to Cash in on Lucrative Holiday Season Budgets

Many publishers have moved from one-off videos to episodic shows on platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Snapchat. But that’s not the only TV-style programming strategy that publishers have adopted. Similar to how TV networks air special episodes and holiday specials in the fourth quarter when there’s an influx of ad dollars, publishers are adjusting their platform programming strategies specifically for this more lucrative period…

