Publishers are Making a Hard Sell for Subscriptions

News publishers aren’t mincing words in their messages to push subscriptions, directly appealing to readers to support journalism and even make up for lost advertising revenue.

The New York Times has run display ads reading, “In times of uncertainty, let facts be your guide.” It even appeals to some readers to buy a Times mug to support its mission.

The Guardian, which relies on a donations model, is overt in its appeal with mentions of industry dynamics: “At this crucial moment, advertising revenue is plummeting. We need you to help fill the gap,” one bright, yellow banner ad read.