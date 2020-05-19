Publishers are Making a Hard Sell for Subscriptions
News publishers aren’t mincing words in their messages to push subscriptions, directly appealing to readers to support journalism and even make up for lost advertising revenue.
- The New York Times has run display ads reading, “In times of uncertainty, let facts be your guide.” It even appeals to some readers to buy a Times mug to support its mission.
- The Guardian, which relies on a donations model, is overt in its appeal with mentions of industry dynamics: “At this crucial moment, advertising revenue is plummeting. We need you to help fill the gap,” one bright, yellow banner ad read.