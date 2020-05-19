Publishers are Seeing a Mini-Boom in Coronavirus Newsletter Signups

Over the past two months, coronavirus has sent huge amounts of traffic and paid subscriber growth to news publishers. It has given them huge newsletter audiences too.

Next week, USA Today will launch its fourth national coronavirus newsletter. The newsletter, focused on sports and relaunched from its former sports newsletter, follows Staying Apart Together, a kind of self-care newsletter filled with distractions and life tips, and Daily Money, a personal finance newsletter that had existed before the outbreak that USA Today’s parent, Gannett, repurposed after the pandemic spread.