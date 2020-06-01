Publishers are Tying Virtual Events to Subscriptions

As publisher events have been forced online, they are becoming more entrenched with other parts of the business, particularly subscriptions.

Over the last few months, virtual events have been used as an incentive for people to subscribe to publisher paid-for programs. Since launch in April, Verizon-owned TechCrunch has hosted 10 members-only investor Q&A series events, Extra Crunch Live, via its subscription tier, Extra Crunch. Most of its 2020 events are for Extra Crunch members.