Publishers Are Using Their PMPs to Answer Advertisers’ Efficiency Demands

Tim Peterson | Digiday   July 2, 2019

Programmatic advertisers have grown more comfortable buying publishers’ inventory on the open marketplace. That brings up questions about what role, if any, publishers’ private marketplaces, which enable publishers to maintain direct relationships with advertisers buying their inventory programmatically, now play.

Publishers such as Leaf Group, AccuWeather, BuzzFeed and Dotdash have seized on ad buyers’ efforts to make their programmatic buys more efficient through supply-path optimization…

