Publishers Complain About Media Buyers Blacklisting Coronavirus Content

Publishers have grown increasingly frustrated with third-party measurement companies, saying the vendors are preventing them from capitalizing on a surge of traffic driven by content related to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the heart of the issue are media buyers who are blacklisting coronavirus content in the name of brand safety through measurement companies such as DoubleVerify. This includes stories like Business Insiders’ “13 movies and shows to watch during your coronavirus quarantine.” It also includes the homepage of publications such as the New York Times and Vox—both of which feature a collection of stories on COVID-19.