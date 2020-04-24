Coronavirus News Newsletter News Revenue 

Publishers Continue to See Coronavirus Coverage Blocked by Advertisers

Seb Joseph | Digiday  April 24, 2020

Pressure is on from trade bodies, publishers and even brand safety vendors, but advertisers are mostly unmoved by arguments they should alter their keyword-based approaches to avoiding coronavirus news.

Publishers are crying foul and pointing to the frequency marketers talk about “purpose.” The message: If advertisers don’t rethink their ban on coronavirus news, credible journalism will not be sustainable at a time when it is needed more than ever.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *