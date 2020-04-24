Publishers Continue to See Coronavirus Coverage Blocked by Advertisers
Pressure is on from trade bodies, publishers and even brand safety vendors, but advertisers are mostly unmoved by arguments they should alter their keyword-based approaches to avoiding coronavirus news.
Publishers are crying foul and pointing to the frequency marketers talk about "purpose." The message: If advertisers don't rethink their ban on coronavirus news, credible journalism will not be sustainable at a time when it is needed more than ever.