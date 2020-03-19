Coronavirus News Newsletter News 

Publishers Face Difficult Tradeoff in Making Coronavirus Coverage Free

Max Willens | Digiday  March 19, 2020

Reader worry – and work from home policies – are driving a surge in news consumption about the coronavirus, with pageviews up 30% year over year, according to Parsely data.

But publishers face a tough choice when it comes to using this reader interest. Even though readers are intensely worried in coronavirus coverage, it is difficult to monetize with advertising, with advertisers throwing keywords associated with the virus onto block lists.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *