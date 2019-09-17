Publishers Have Begun to Find Success Selling Brands on Instagram TV
Instagram TV’s growth has been steady but unspectacular for many of the publishers distributing content on it. But there’s been enough growth for publishers to start using IGTV as a branded content distribution channel.
In the past few months, a number of publishers, ranging from Vice Media to ESPN to Rolling Egg Media (home to meme behemoth 9GAG) have begun using IGTV as a place to distribute branded content.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: