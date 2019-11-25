Publishers Look to Eke Out More Commerce Revenue Through News Aggregators Like Apple News
Add news aggregators to the list of companies expecting to make hay out of Black Friday and the upcoming holiday shopping season.
Apple News has put out requests for gift guides it can feature during Black Friday. Flipboard, which hired a curator over the summer to find products to feature in its own commerce content, will be placing publishers’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday guide roundups in more parts of its app…Read More