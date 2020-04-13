Publishers’ Revenue Heads Emphasize Short Term as Coronavirus Drags On

Like James Harden careening into the paint, elbows and hips hunting for defenders to tag, publishers’ revenue leaders are doing whatever they can do to get points on the board.

Some publications are dropping the minimum spend once required to buy ads on their sites, while others have begun introducing discounts on programs; others have gone the other way, promising that a baseline amount of ad spending will deliver sales or business results. The scramble for revenue is on, and flexibility is the name of the game.