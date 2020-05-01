Publishers Use Advertising Downturn to Perform Programmatic Housekeeping

In the same way that people stuck at home are finally getting around to cleaning out their gutters, publishers are using the quarantine to catch up on programmatic housekeeping, like improving page-loading speeds on their sites, updating their ad tech stacks and refreshing their sales teams on the latest programmatic developments.

Under normal conditions, publishers can find it difficult to prioritize this work because it is unlikely to lead to immediate revenue gains. But with advertiser activity reduced and sales teams grounded, that consideration has been removed. There is the luxury—well, opportunity—of time to get the ad ops house in order.