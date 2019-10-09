Pulitzer Center’s Local News Initiative Gives Public Service Media a Fighting Chance in a Digital Landscape
“I don’t want to live through the death of local journalism,” said Indira Lakshmanan, executive editor, Pulitzer Centre in a podcast with Journalism.co.uk.
The non-profit organisation has been supporting in-depth reporting on global issues for 13 years. Now, its latest local news initiative, Bringing Stories Home, has supported 11 local, public service journalism projects since January 2019.Read More