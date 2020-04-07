Pulitzer Prize Board Postpones Announcement of 2020 Awards

The Pulitzer Prize Board has decided to postpone the 2020 award winners’ announcement. Originally scheduled for Monday, April 20, 2020, the Prizes in Journalism, Books, Drama and Music now will be announced on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 3 p.m., via livestream at Pulitzer.org.

“The Pulitzer board includes many high-level journalists who are on the frontlines of informing the public on the quickly evolving Coronavirus pandemic. As they focus on this critical mission, this postponement will provide additional time to thoroughly evaluate the 2020 Pulitzer finalists,” Pulitzer Prize Administrator Dana Canedy said.

“More than ever, this moment highlights journalism’s mission to provide a vital public service. It also demonstrates literature and the arts’ ability to transport and uplift the human spirit during trying times. The Pulitzer Prizes will continue its more than century-long mandate to celebrate such excellence,” Canedy added.

The annual awards luncheon, traditionally held at Columbia University in May, also will be postponed. Details of a Fall celebratory reception for winners will be announced at a later date.