Living with two preteens, I get almost daily requests to approve new apps. My standard response is to ask my kids to describe the app, why they want it, and how it makes money. The last question is important, and not just to avoid in-app charges: Understanding the forces that drive the online economy is crucial for consumers, and increasingly for citizens.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/putting-a-leash-on-google-and-facebook-wont-do-much-to-save-the-traditional-news-model/