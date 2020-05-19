Content Coronavirus News Newsletter News 

Puzzles, Games Keep Readers Engaged During Pandemic

Emmanuel Naert | INMA   May 19, 2020

From time to time, I get together with my friends for a game on Whisthub. It’s a card game that can easily last four hours. The fine selection of Belgian beers we have during the game might have something to do with that.

In this period of confinement, we’re curious about the trends and habits in the daily lives of our customers. Are these habits going to stick, or are we just witnessing a temporary phase while we sit this one out? Are UberEats, Deliveroo, the Belgian Mail, and Web shops for do-it-yourself and sewing equipment exploding durably? Are the retailers and restaurants desperate to open again losing the game?

 

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *