Puzzles, Games Keep Readers Engaged During Pandemic

From time to time, I get together with my friends for a game on Whisthub. It’s a card game that can easily last four hours. The fine selection of Belgian beers we have during the game might have something to do with that.

In this period of confinement, we’re curious about the trends and habits in the daily lives of our customers. Are these habits going to stick, or are we just witnessing a temporary phase while we sit this one out? Are UberEats, Deliveroo, the Belgian Mail, and Web shops for do-it-yourself and sewing equipment exploding durably? Are the retailers and restaurants desperate to open again losing the game?