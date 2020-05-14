Best practices Coronavirus News Newsletter News Revenue 

Quebec Newsroom Launches Co-Op to Fend Off Bankruptcy

David Maas | IJNET   May 14, 2020

As COVID-19 has brought newsrooms worldwide to their knees, one French Canadian outlet is flourishing—less than a year after going bankrupt.

Quebec City’s Le Soleil doubled its number of readers this spring as the pandemic swept the globe. The French-language daily newspaper converted this into 3,500 new subscribers by the end of April, including 1,000 over a single 10-day period, according to Simon Audet, Le Soleil’s head of digital development.

