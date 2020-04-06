Racism, Misinformation, Inclusion: How to Ethically Cover COVID-19
Operating a remote newsroom, with all journalists focused on a single story, is an unprecedented occurance. Editors from Spain, South Africa and the UK shared how they are going about their jobs, in a wide ranging discussion which can be viewed online.
Here are their top takeaways on how to produce useful, accurate journalism and more considered responses around the audience, racist and nationalistic framing, debunking misinformation and the integrity of COVID-19 data.